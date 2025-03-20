Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 58.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 March 2025.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 58.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.98% to Rs.470.10. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 483.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.92% to Rs.181.22. Volumes stood at 57.96 lakh shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 14.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70006 shares. The stock gained 3.53% to Rs.1,388.00. Volumes stood at 87773 shares in the last session.

Also Read

ASHA workers in Kerala

ASHA workers begin indefinite hunger strike outside Kerala Secretariat

Airtel

Bharti Airtel shares soar 4% on becoming top telecom operator in Kerala

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Glorifying invaders act of treason, 'new India' won't accept it: Adityanath

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 950 pts to 76,400; Nifty at 23,200; IT, Auto, FMCG gain

stock market trading

Welspun Corp soars 8% on heavy volumes, hits new high on strong order book

Rajesh Exports Ltd recorded volume of 102.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.88% to Rs.183.84. Volumes stood at 7.12 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd clocked volume of 67.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.35 lakh shares. The stock lost 13.81% to Rs.2,829.75. Volumes stood at 4.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty extends gains; IT shares outperforms; VIX slides 3.23%

Sensex, Nifty extends gains; IT shares outperforms; VIX slides 3.23%

Wire stocks trip on Adani's cable foray

Wire stocks trip on Adani's cable foray

Timex Group India rises on re-appointing Deepak Chhabra as MD

Timex Group India rises on re-appointing Deepak Chhabra as MD

Stock Alert: Hyundai Motor India, Indian overseas Bank, NHPC, Can Fin Homes

Stock Alert: Hyundai Motor India, Indian overseas Bank, NHPC, Can Fin Homes

Extent of INR depreciation eased as dollar gave up gains amid US trade policy and growth uncertainties, says RBI

Extent of INR depreciation eased as dollar gave up gains amid US trade policy and growth uncertainties, says RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon