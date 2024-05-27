Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, EIH Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd and Voltamp Transformers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2024.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd tumbled 10.35% to Rs 1053.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 51237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74365 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd lost 6.09% to Rs 38.08. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

EIH Ltd crashed 5.39% to Rs 446.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36668 shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd corrected 5.36% to Rs 563.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9155 shares in the past one month.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd dropped 5.25% to Rs 11324.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1949 shares in the past one month.

