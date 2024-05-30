Business Standard
Anand Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.30 crore
Net loss of Anand Projects reported to Rs 29.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.300.30 0 1.200.70 71 OPM %-20633.331550.00 --5208.33-1898.57 - PBDT-18.224.66 PL -18.70-13.07 -43 PBT-18.234.66 PL -18.71-13.08 -43 NP-29.4621.81 PL -29.754.10 PL
First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

