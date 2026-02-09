Monday, February 09, 2026 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aurobindo Pharma board appoints directors

Aurobindo Pharma board appoints directors

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 09 February 2026

The board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 09 February 2026 has approved the appointment of Dr. Punita Kumar Sinha (DIN: 05229262) as Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director for a term of 3 (Three) years with effect from 09 February 2026.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

