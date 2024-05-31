Sales rise 71.10% to Rs 4.50 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 29.31% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.85% to Rs 15.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries rose 55.56% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.10% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.