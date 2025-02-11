Business Standard

IST consolidated net profit declines 27.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales decline 2.81% to Rs 27.35 crore

Net profit of IST declined 27.77% to Rs 23.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales27.3528.14 -3 OPM %71.8172.67 -PBDT32.2949.08 -34 PBT30.9347.82 -35 NP23.3032.26 -28

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

