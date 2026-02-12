IST consolidated net profit rises 166.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.07% to Rs 33.66 crore

Net profit of IST rose 166.18% to Rs 62.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 33.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.6627.3559.5471.8579.3432.3477.9330.9962.0223.30

