IST consolidated net profit rises 166.18% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 23.07% to Rs 33.66 croreNet profit of IST rose 166.18% to Rs 62.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 33.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.6627.35 23 OPM %59.5471.85 -PBDT79.3432.34 145 PBT77.9330.99 151 NP62.0223.30 166
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:34 PM IST