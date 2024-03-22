Sensex (    %)
                             
ITC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 427.4, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.28% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.61% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
ITC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 427.4, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. ITC Ltd has risen around 3.89% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53338.35, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 144.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 224.2 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 427.35, up 1.34% on the day. ITC Ltd is up 12.28% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.61% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 25.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

