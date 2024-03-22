Punjab National Bank spurts 1.45%, rises for third straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 122.8, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 162.11% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% gain in NIFTY and a 18.31% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 122.8, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Punjab National Bank has dropped around 4.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 0.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46684.9, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 238.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 624.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 122.8, up 1.19% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 162.11% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% gain in NIFTY and a 18.31% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News