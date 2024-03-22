Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1885.45, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.85% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% gain in NIFTY and a 72.26% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 2.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20700.25, up 1.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

