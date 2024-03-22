Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1500, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.31% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% jump in NIFTY and a 18.31% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1500, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 1.33% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46684.9, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.27 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1502.4, up 1.12% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 47.31% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% jump in NIFTY and a 18.31% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 13.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 1.06%, rises for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Canara Bank gains for third straight session

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Central Bank of India spurts 3.02%, up for five straight sessions

Punjab National Bank spurts 1.45%, rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 0.64%, rises for fifth straight session

Shree Cement launches Bangur Concrete with commissioning of greenfield RMC plant

K E C International wins new orders or Rs 1004 cr

BSE SME KP Green Engg makes a solid debut

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon