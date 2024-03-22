Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 597.3, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.47% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% jump in NIFTY and a 68.31% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 597.3, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 3.34% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

