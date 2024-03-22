Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 597.3, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.47% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% jump in NIFTY and a 68.31% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 597.3, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 3.34% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38328.35, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.29 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 597.7, up 1.59% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 71.47% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% jump in NIFTY and a 68.31% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 4.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks edge higher

Energy shares fall

Market at day's high; Nifty above 22,100; VIX slumps 4.5%

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd soars 1.05%, rises for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Punjab National Bank spurts 1.45%, rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 0.64%, rises for fifth straight session

Shree Cement launches Bangur Concrete with commissioning of greenfield RMC plant

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon