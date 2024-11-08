ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 34.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.62% to Rs 1990.87 croreNet profit of ITD Cementation India rose 34.35% to Rs 72.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 1990.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1610.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1990.871610.42 24 OPM %9.129.82 -PBDT146.98120.81 22 PBT100.1368.07 47 NP72.0453.62 34
