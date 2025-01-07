Business Standard

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, U. H. Zaveri Ltd and Zenith Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 January 2025.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd tumbled 7.31% to Rs 943.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 24826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4298 shares in the past one month.

 

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd crashed 6.41% to Rs 7.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20141 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd lost 6.23% to Rs 231.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11558 shares in the past one month.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 14.27. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zenith Exports Ltd shed 4.98% to Rs 266. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Volumes jump at Kirloskar Brothers Ltd counter

Indices trade with modest gains; realty shares in demand

Dynamic Services spurts on Rs 476-cr order win

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Saregama India Ltd spurts 1.3%

