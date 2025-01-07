Business Standard

Volumes jump at Kirloskar Brothers Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kirloskar Brothers Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd witnessed volume of 21.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92059 shares

Minda Corporation Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 January 2025.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd witnessed volume of 21.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92059 shares. The stock increased 13.21% to Rs.2,219.80. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd registered volume of 20.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.28% to Rs.530.80. Volumes stood at 5.27 lakh shares in the last session.

 

PVR Inox Ltd saw volume of 27.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.31 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.13% to Rs.1,211.55. Volumes stood at 7.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd witnessed volume of 178.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.04% to Rs.383.30. Volumes stood at 19.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd registered volume of 24.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.07% to Rs.1,205.95. Volumes stood at 9.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

