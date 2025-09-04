Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axiscades Tech arm bags contracts from global manufacturers

Sep 04 2025

Axiscades Technologies said its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, has secured contracts for the development of production line testing equipment for global contract manufacturers supporting one of two hyperscaler clients.

The scope also includes the creation of development test apparatus for audio products associated with the other hyperscaler. The initial estimated value of this pilot program is about $1 million. The project is to be executed within 6 to 18 months.

Axiscades Technologies is a leading, end-to-end technology, product and solutions provider aiding the creation of innovative, sustainable, and safer products worldwide in the aerospace, defence and ESAI domains.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.6% to Rs 20.75 crore on a 9% increase in net sales to Rs 243.71 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

Shares of Axiscades Technologies rose 0.85% to Rs 1,375 on the BSE.

Sep 04 2025

