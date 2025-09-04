Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI bags order worth Rs 110-cr from Guj Info Petro

ITI bags order worth Rs 110-cr from Guj Info Petro

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

ITI announced that it has been empanelled as a system integrator for implementation of IT infrastructure related projects on behalf of Guj Info Petro (GIPL).

The empanelment is for two transformative initiatives which include IT infrastructure implementation, and the establishment of a cutting-edge cyber security operation centre (SOC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The period of empanelment is 36 months from the date of receipt of LOI and the value of the project is approximately Rs 110 crore.

These strategic IT contracts position the company at the forefront of Gujarats digital transformation by designing and deploying robust IT infrastructure, empowering government and enterprise clients with reliable, modern digital environments. The SOC will take charge of advanced cyber security operations to safeguard digital assets and ensure uninterrupted, secure services at GIPLs critical data infrastructure.

 

Rajesh Rai, chairman and managing director, ITI said ITI is pleased to partner with GIPL and our successful empanelment reflects ITI's position as a trusted and effective IT solutions provider to our clients. This new development presents significant opportunities, and we are excited to spread our wings in Gujarat.

ITI is a countrys premier telecom company and multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment. It offers complete range of telecom products covering the whole spectrum of switching, transmission, and access & subscriber premises equipment.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to 63.61 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 91.31 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales fell 4.2% YoY to Rs 498.01 crore in Q1 June 2025.

The counter shed 0.65% to Rs 313.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axiscades Tech arm bags contracts from global manufacturers

Axiscades Tech arm bags contracts from global manufacturers

Volumes spurt at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Government actively engaged in creating an enabling environment to help exporters navigate recent challenges

Government actively engaged in creating an enabling environment to help exporters navigate recent challenges

Sensex spurts 454 pts; auto shares in demand

Sensex spurts 454 pts; auto shares in demand

Cabinet approves Rs 1500 crore scheme to boost recycling capacity for critical minerals

Cabinet approves Rs 1500 crore scheme to boost recycling capacity for critical minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon