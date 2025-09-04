Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PM hails the GST Council for collectively agreeing to proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms

PM hails the GST Council for collectively agreeing to proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness that the GST Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth. "The wide ranging reforms will improve lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses", Modi stated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITI bags order worth Rs 110-cr from Guj Info Petro

ITI bags order worth Rs 110-cr from Guj Info Petro

Axiscades Tech arm bags contracts from global manufacturers

Axiscades Tech arm bags contracts from global manufacturers

Volumes spurt at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Government actively engaged in creating an enabling environment to help exporters navigate recent challenges

Government actively engaged in creating an enabling environment to help exporters navigate recent challenges

Sensex spurts 454 pts; auto shares in demand

Sensex spurts 454 pts; auto shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon