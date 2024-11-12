IVP standalone net profit declines 53.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.06% to Rs 122.01 croreNet profit of IVP declined 53.45% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.06% to Rs 122.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 141.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales122.01141.97 -14 OPM %4.536.35 -PBDT4.507.54 -40 PBT3.096.16 -50 NP2.164.64 -53
