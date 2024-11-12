Business Standard
Maithan Alloys Q2 PAT soars 132% YoY to Rs 144 cr

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

Maithan Alloys' consolidated net profit zoomed 132.24% to Rs 143.85 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 61.94 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 464.22 crore in the second quarter of FY25, up 4.63% as against Rs 443.65 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

The company's profit before tax (PBT) spiked 151.01% year on year to Rs 217.45 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Total expenses rose 2.25% year on year to Rs 425.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. Cost of raw material consumed fell by 27.94% to Rs 173.69 crore and employee benefit expense increased by 15.27% to Rs 12.53 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

On half year basis, the companys net profit soared 392.19% to Rs 598.75 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 598.75 crore posted in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 0.94% to Rs 839.29 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 847.31 crore posted in H1 FY24.

Maithan Alloys is among India's leading manufacturers and exporters of niche value-added manganese alloys. It customized manganese alloys to large and growing steel companies across the world.

Shares of Maithan Alloys advanced 2.12% to end at Rs 1,052.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

