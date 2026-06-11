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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IZMO climbs after unveiling India's first integrated silicon photonics packaging line

IZMO climbs after unveiling India's first integrated silicon photonics packaging line

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

IZMO rose 2.67% to Rs 968.45 after the company highlighted the launch of India's first integrated silicon photonics (SiPh) packaging line as part of its semiconductor expansion strategy.

The company said the new facility addresses the fragmented workflow typically associated with silicon photonics packaging, where different stages such as die attach, fibre alignment, wire bonding and testing are often handled by multiple vendors, leading to longer lead times and higher costs.

According to IZMO, the integrated line brings all five key stages of silicon photonics packaging under a single roof, including advanced design, MCM Integration (multi-die/multi-tech), precision fibre alignment, specialised wire bonding and comprehensive testing. The company said the process incorporates proprietary technology co-developed with CPPICS and IIT Madras.

 

The company estimates that the integrated approach can reduce time-to-market by about 50%, improve first-pass yield by 30-50%, and lower development costs by 15-25%.

IZMO's semiconductor business, operated through izmo Microsystems, focuses on advanced packaging, silicon photonics and optical transceivers. The company positions the segment as its growth engine alongside its established automotive retail software and SaaS operations.

IZMO has diversified its business from a software-focused company into a technology enterprise with operations across digital media, automotive technology, AI-driven analytics and advanced semiconductor packaging.

On a consolidated basis, IZMO's net profit surged 151.09% to Rs 17.30 crore while net sales rose 82.51% to Rs 109.16 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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