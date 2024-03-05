Sensex (    %)
                        
J Kumar Infra JV bags multiple orders worth Rs 1,823 cr

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
J Kumar Infraprojects said that through its joint venture, J.Kumar- SMC has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) worth Rs 1,329.71 crore.
The scope of the order involves construction of elevated road corridor from Eastern Freeway (Orange Gate) to Grant Road Area.
The total cost of project is Rs 1,329.71 crore. The company's share is 70% or Rs 930.80 crore. The project will be executed within 42 months from the date of commencement of work.
Meanwhile J.Kumar - SMC (JV), a joint venture between the company and SMC Infrastructures, has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation worth Rs 492.99
The said contract includes construction of creek bridge connecting Ghansoli-Airoli along palm beach road at Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai on EPC mode.
The total cost of project is Rs 492.99 crore. The company's share is 70% or Rs 345.09 crore. The project will be executed within 30 months from the date of commencement of work.
JKumar Infraprojects operates as a civil engineering and infrastructure development company. The Company focuses on the development of roads, flyovers, bridges, railway buildings, sports complexes and airport runways.
The company's standalone net profit grew by 16.3% to Rs 82.64 crore on 14.7% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,218.73 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.
The scrip shed 0.04% to settle at Rs 645.30 on the BSE.
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

