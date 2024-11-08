Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit rises 1.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.66% to Rs 446.51 croreNet profit of Jagran Prakashan rose 1.32% to Rs 42.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.66% to Rs 446.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 458.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales446.51458.73 -3 OPM %15.1215.68 -PBDT89.3483.87 7 PBT62.3456.55 10 NP42.9742.41 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content