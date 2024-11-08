Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 19.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.50% to Rs 134.75 croreNet profit of Rubfila International declined 19.68% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.50% to Rs 134.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 114.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales134.75114.68 18 OPM %6.949.16 -PBDT10.9111.85 -8 PBT8.179.30 -12 NP6.047.52 -20
