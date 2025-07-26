Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit rises 57.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 2.72 croreNet profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services rose 57.14% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.722.49 9 OPM %38.6027.71 -PBDT0.990.59 68 PBT0.960.55 75 NP0.660.42 57
