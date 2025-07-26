SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 10.40 croreNet profit of SKP Securities declined 11.21% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.409.87 5 OPM %39.1343.97 -PBDT3.784.22 -10 PBT3.654.09 -11 NP2.853.21 -11
