Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 87.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.83% to Rs 2113.71 croreNet profit of Jain Resource Recycling rose 87.58% to Rs 98.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.83% to Rs 2113.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1392.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2113.711392.11 52 OPM %7.566.30 -PBDT138.4378.30 77 PBT135.1475.27 80 NP98.5952.56 88
