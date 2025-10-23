Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 87.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.83% to Rs 2113.71 crore

Net profit of Jain Resource Recycling rose 87.58% to Rs 98.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.83% to Rs 2113.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1392.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2113.711392.11 52 OPM %7.566.30 -PBDT138.4378.30 77 PBT135.1475.27 80 NP98.5952.56 88

