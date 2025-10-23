Julien Agro Infratech standalone net profit declines 20.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.86% to Rs 25.84 croreNet profit of Julien Agro Infratech declined 20.59% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.86% to Rs 25.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.8430.71 -16 OPM %6.276.64 -PBDT1.622.04 -21 PBT1.622.04 -21 NP1.622.04 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content