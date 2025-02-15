Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jainex Aamcol reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jainex Aamcol reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 32.13% to Rs 6.58 crore

Net profit of Jainex Aamcol reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.13% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.584.98 32 OPM %3.802.21 -PBDT0.17-0.01 LP PBT0.01-0.16 LP NP0.01-0.05 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Andhra Pradesh Tanneries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Andhra Pradesh Tanneries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit declines 55.63% in the December 2024 quarter

U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit declines 55.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Kuwer Industries standalone net profit declines 30.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Kuwer Industries standalone net profit declines 30.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 56.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 56.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon