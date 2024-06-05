Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 June 2024.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 11.99 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73.64 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd crashed 9.12% to Rs 1306. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd tumbled 8.84% to Rs 1231.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74730 shares in the past one month.
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd dropped 7.30% to Rs 1110.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd shed 6.38% to Rs 1194.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon