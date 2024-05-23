Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Garden Reach Shipbuilders &amp; Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 May 2024.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 May 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd surged 15.37% to Rs 1374 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd soared 12.31% to Rs 1833. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.22 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd spiked 11.11% to Rs 266. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.51 lakh shares in the past one month.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd jumped 8.61% to Rs 370.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.17 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd advanced 8.31% to Rs 190.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 210.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56.24 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon