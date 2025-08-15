Friday, August 15, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 240.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 240.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Sales decline 59.75% to Rs 672.42 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Associates reported to Rs 240.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1023.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 59.75% to Rs 672.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1670.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales672.421670.75 -60 OPM %-2.798.08 -PBDT-112.9544.03 PL PBT-206.64-44.25 -367 NP240.29-1023.44 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 265.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 265.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 25.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 25.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon