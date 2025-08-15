Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 25.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.30% to Rs 10.14 croreNet profit of Joindre Capital Services declined 25.84% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 22.30% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.1413.05 -22 OPM %28.9931.49 -PBDT2.873.69 -22 PBT2.693.53 -24 NP1.982.67 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content