RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.86% to Rs 35.66 croreNet profit of RTS Power Corporation declined 62.50% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.86% to Rs 35.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.6643.95 -19 OPM %3.956.96 -PBDT2.944.26 -31 PBT2.063.47 -41 NP1.534.08 -63
