Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.73, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.47% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% drop in NIFTY and a 19.35% drop in the Nifty Energy index.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.73, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24858.35. The Sensex is at 81500.48, up 0.2%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has risen around 13.89% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35410.7, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 430.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2825.33 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 18.21 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
