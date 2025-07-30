Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NESCO consolidated net profit rises 37.78% in the June 2025 quarter

NESCO consolidated net profit rises 37.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 36.78% to Rs 193.34 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 37.78% to Rs 96.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.78% to Rs 193.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales193.34141.35 37 OPM %57.0760.90 -PBDT134.69112.36 20 PBT123.82100.49 23 NP96.1469.78 38

Classic Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit declines 49.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Bank of India gains after Q1 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 2,252 cr

Nifty above 24,850; oil & gas shares in demand

No change in LTCG tax rates under Income Tax Bill 2025, clarifies IT dept

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

