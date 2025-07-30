NESCO consolidated net profit rises 37.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.78% to Rs 193.34 croreNet profit of NESCO rose 37.78% to Rs 96.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.78% to Rs 193.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales193.34141.35 37 OPM %57.0760.90 -PBDT134.69112.36 20 PBT123.82100.49 23 NP96.1469.78 38
