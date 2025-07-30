Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Allied Blenders gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 399% to Rs 56 crore

Allied Blenders gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 399% to Rs 56 crore

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Allied Blenders and Distillers rose by 1.65% to Rs 495.30 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 56 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 398.6% increase compared to Rs 11 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 21.80% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 922.86 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax surged by 386.74% to Rs 75.64 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 15.54 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 119 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a 56.4% increase compared to Rs 76 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin was 12.8% in Q1 FY26, compared to 10% in Q1 FY25.

 

The Prestige & Above (P&A) portfolio continued to perform strongly in Q1 FY26, supported by robust consumer demand across regions. Total volumes grew by 17.2% year-on-year to 8.5 million cases, up from 7.3 million cases in Q1 FY25. The share of P&A in overall volume rose to 46.2% in Q1 FY26 from 36.9% in Q1 FY25, while its value contribution increased to 55.8% from 46.1% over the same period.

ICONiQ White, recognized as the worlds fastest-growing Millionaire Spirits Brand in CY2023 and CY2024, maintained strong momentum across India, reinforcing its growing popularity and leadership in the premium segment.

Golden Mist marks Allied Blenders and Distillers' entry into the fast-growing prestige brandy segment, strengthening its non-whisky offerings in the Prestige & Above category. The launch reflects the companys commitment to portfolio diversification and premiumization. Golden Mist has been introduced in key markets such as Karnataka and Telangana.

Alok Gupta, managing director of ABD, stated, This quarter marks our fourth consecutive quarter of strong performance validating our strategy of prioritizing profitable volume growth, premiumization of portfolio and agile investments in backward integration to enhance margins. As we move forward, our strategic focus positions us strongly to sustain growth and consistently enhance customer value.

Following the IPO in July 2024, the company recorded its 4th consecutive quarter of strong profitable performance.

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is the largest domestic Spirits company in India, in terms of annual sales volumes. ABD has a presence in five main flavors, i.e., whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and gin, with millionaire brands like Officers Choice Whisky, Officers Choice Blue Whisky, Sterling Reserve Premium Whiskies and ICONiQ White Whisky. Currently, its manufacturing network comprises 37 units, of which 9 are owned bottling units, 2 owned distilleries, and 26 non-owned manufacturing units.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

