Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries rose 32.85% to Rs 58.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 667.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 562.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.667.79562.4817.0513.72112.3877.3294.9663.1958.2343.83

