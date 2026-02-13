Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 12.84% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1.09% to Rs 1168.26 croreNet profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 12.84% to Rs 87.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 77.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.09% to Rs 1168.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1155.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1168.261155.62 1 OPM %17.1613.18 -PBDT206.14155.25 33 PBT164.64115.60 42 NP87.7277.74 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:34 PM IST