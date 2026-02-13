Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 12.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.09% to Rs 1168.26 crore

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 12.84% to Rs 87.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 77.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.09% to Rs 1168.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1155.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1168.261155.6217.1613.18206.14155.25164.64115.6087.7277.74

