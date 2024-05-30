Japan Nikkei falls to one-month low

Investors are also cautious about a possible interest rate hike by the BOJ at its upcoming monetary policy meetings. The BOJ's next policy-setting gathering is scheduled for June 13-14, and investors are wary of a hawkish outcome as a weakening currency has seen officials including Governor Kazuo Ueda take more hawkish stances.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index stumbled 502.74 points, or 1.3%, to 38,054.13, its lowest level since April 26. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange sank 15.42 points, 0.56%, to 2,726.20.
Banking shares continued their rally on the prospect of higher interest rates buoying profits from lending and investing. At the other end, chip-sector shares, which rose after Nvidia's bullish earnings last week, took a step back.
Most of TSE sectors declined with shares in mining, marine transportation and nonferrous metal issues being notable losers.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen moved was hovering around upper 156 zone against greenback on Thursday. The dollar fetched 156.96 yen, against 157.12 on Wednesday.
