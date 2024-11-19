Japan's benchmark ends on a positive note

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 rallied 194 points or 0.51 percent to close at 38,414.43. The day's trading range was between 38,560.10 and 38,246.36.
Japan Steel Works topped with overnight gains of 11.6 percent followed by Fujikura that added 7.2 percent. Ebara Corp rallied 5.2 percent followed by Nidec Corp and Panasonic that added more than 4 percent.
Bandai Namco Holdings, Konica Minolta and Astellas Pharma, all slipped more than 3 percent. Recruit Holdings and Oriental Land Co, both lost a little less than 3 percent.
