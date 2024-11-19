Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's benchmark ends on a positive note

Japan's benchmark ends on a positive note

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 rallied 194 points or 0.51 percent to close at 38,414.43. The day's trading range was between 38,560.10 and 38,246.36.

Japan Steel Works topped with overnight gains of 11.6 percent followed by Fujikura that added 7.2 percent. Ebara Corp rallied 5.2 percent followed by Nidec Corp and Panasonic that added more than 4 percent.

Bandai Namco Holdings, Konica Minolta and Astellas Pharma, all slipped more than 3 percent. Recruit Holdings and Oriental Land Co, both lost a little less than 3 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, putin

LIVE: Putin expands nuclear response doctrine days after Biden's arms decision on Ukraine

PremiumSugar, Sugar crop

Bio-plastics emerge as green alternative revenue play for sugar producers

Diamond

CCPA to bring regulatory framework for diamond sector to protect consumers

The battle between Indian tractor major Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) and the US based AGCO Corporation over Massey Fergusontrademark has taken a fresh turn with TAFE writing a letter to shareholders of AGCO, raising concerns about the company m

TAFE, AGCO claim legal relief from Madras HC in tractor brand dispute

Women's ACT semifinals live updates

Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Semis LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND vs JPN at 4:45 PM IST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon