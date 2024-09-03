Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Japanese stocks ended lower as the yen rebounded from a two-week low hit earlier in the session. The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 38,686.31 while the broader Topix index settled 0.64 percent higher at 2,733.27.
Tech stocks such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron fell 1-2 percent.
Banks advanced amid higher bond yields at home and abroad. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group surged 3.3 percent and Mizuho Financial Group climbed 2.6 percent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth Wukong on PC and PlayStation 5: Check price, system requirements

GDP, India GDP

World Bank raises India's FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6.6% earlier

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Ensure last mile food delivery for flood victims: Andhra CM to officials

Shipping, trade, import, export

India lags in filling void left by Chinese export retreat: World Bank

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari backs 51% stake to foreign partners in JV tunnel projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon