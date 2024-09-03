Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Japanese stocks ended lower as the yen rebounded from a two-week low hit earlier in the session. The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 38,686.31 while the broader Topix index settled 0.64 percent higher at 2,733.27.
Tech stocks such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron fell 1-2 percent.
Banks advanced amid higher bond yields at home and abroad. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group surged 3.3 percent and Mizuho Financial Group climbed 2.6 percent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
