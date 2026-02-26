Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japan's Nikkei hit a new record high

Japan's Nikkei hit a new record high

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Japanese markets gave up some early gains as the yen rebounded on BoJ rate hike bets following remarks by board member Hajime Takata.

The Nikkei average hit a new record high at 59,332.43 before paring gains to close up 0.29 percent at 58,753.39. The broader Topix index settled 0.97 percent higher at 3,880.34.

Tech stocks ended mixed despite Nvidia delivering bumper earnings for the January quarter and issuing an upbeat outlook for the current quarter. SoftBank shares surged 4 percent while Advantest dropped 1.7 percent and Tokyo Electron lost 2 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

China benchmark ends marginally lower

Praveg gains on secuing 30-year concession for luxury cottage project in Meghalaya

Nifty trades below 25,450 mark; European mrkt decline

Diamond Power rises after bagging Rs 93.08-cr order from KPI Green Energy

IRCTC announces change in directorate

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

