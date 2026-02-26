IRCTC announces change in directorate
With immediate effectIndian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation announced the appointment of Navin Kumar Parsuramka, Principal Executive Director (Coaching), Railway Board as Part-time Government Director on the Board of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), in lieu of Shri Manoj Kumar Gangeya with immediate effect.
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:50 PM IST