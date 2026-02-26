Diamond Power rises after bagging Rs 93.08-cr order from KPI Green Energy

Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 2.93% to Rs 140.45 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 93.08 crore from KPI Green Energy for the supply of power cables.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed on a "kms rate basis with PV formulae. The contract is scheduled to be completed by 30 June 2026.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. The contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing transmission & distribution of power products & services in India. The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 693% to Rs 49.72 crore on a 54.2% surge in net sales to Rs 474.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

