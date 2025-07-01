Japanese benchmark down 1.43%

Tokyo Electric Power Co jumped almost 10 percent. Japan Exchange Group rallied 5.5 percent. Fujikura and Furukawa Electric, both gained close to 4 percent. Chiba Bank added 2.9 percent in the day's trading.
DeNA Co, Otsuka Holdings, Fast Retailing, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, and Suzuki Motor Corp, all declined more than 4 percent.
The manufacturing sector in Japan moved up into expansion territory in June, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.1.
That's up from 49.4 in May and it moves up above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
