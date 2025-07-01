Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese benchmark down 1.43%

Japanese benchmark down 1.43%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 plunged 579 points or 1.43 percent to close at 39,908.00. The day's trading range was between 40,334.50 and 39,884.00.

Tokyo Electric Power Co jumped almost 10 percent. Japan Exchange Group rallied 5.5 percent. Fujikura and Furukawa Electric, both gained close to 4 percent. Chiba Bank added 2.9 percent in the day's trading.

DeNA Co, Otsuka Holdings, Fast Retailing, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, and Suzuki Motor Corp, all declined more than 4 percent.

The manufacturing sector in Japan moved up into expansion territory in June, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.1.

 

That's up from 49.4 in May and it moves up above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

China's benchmark index gains 0.39%

Kuantum Papers restarts Paper Machine-4 (PM4) on completion of upgradation

IndusInd Bank launches 'INDIE for Business' for empowering MSMEs

Mahindra & Mahindra June tractor sales grow 13% to 53,392 units

Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

