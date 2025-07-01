China's benchmark index gains 0.39%

China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.39 percent to finish trading at 3,457.75. The day's trading ranged between 3,459.59 and 3,441.04. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.11 percent higher at 10,476.29.
China's manufacturing sector returned to growth in June on higher new orders and a renewed rise in production, survey data from S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.4 in June from 48.3 in May. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content