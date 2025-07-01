Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's benchmark index gains 0.39%

China's benchmark index gains 0.39%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Sentiment in Asian markets remains mixed amidst uncertainty about U.S. tariffs that kept investor sentiment fragile. A mood of caution prevailed as markets awaited further developments in the trade negotiations between the U.S. and its trading partners.

China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.39 percent to finish trading at 3,457.75. The day's trading ranged between 3,459.59 and 3,441.04. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.11 percent higher at 10,476.29.

China's manufacturing sector returned to growth in June on higher new orders and a renewed rise in production, survey data from S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.4 in June from 48.3 in May. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.

 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

