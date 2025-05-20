Japanese markets end flat

Japanese markets ended on a flat note, giving up early gains supported by a weaker yen.
The Nikkei average and the broader Topix index both finished marginally higher at 37,529.49 and 2,738.83, respectively ahead of potential currency talks this week between the U.S. and Japan.
Export-linked Sony surged 4.6 percent, Nvidia supplier Advantest climbed 3 percent and peer Tokyo Electron added 1.2 percent.
