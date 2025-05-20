Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end flat

Japanese markets end flat

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended on a flat note, giving up early gains supported by a weaker yen.

The Nikkei average and the broader Topix index both finished marginally higher at 37,529.49 and 2,738.83, respectively ahead of potential currency talks this week between the U.S. and Japan.

Export-linked Sony surged 4.6 percent, Nvidia supplier Advantest climbed 3 percent and peer Tokyo Electron added 1.2 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian shares mostly end higher after China, Australia rate cut

Asian shares mostly end higher after China, Australia rate cut

Karur Vysya Bank gains after Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 513 cr

Karur Vysya Bank gains after Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 513 cr

HLE Glascoat soars on strong Q4 results

HLE Glascoat soars on strong Q4 results

Board of New India Assurance Company appoints SMP

Board of New India Assurance Company appoints SMP

Sensex drops 873 pts, Nifty ends below 24,700 as FIIs pull the plug

Sensex drops 873 pts, Nifty ends below 24,700 as FIIs pull the plug

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon