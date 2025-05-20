Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of New India Assurance Company appoints SMP

Board of New India Assurance Company appoints SMP



Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 19 May 2025

The Board of New India Assurance Company at its meeting held on 19 May 2025 has approved appointment of Rema Devi Vettuvot, GM as the Chief Underwriting Officer of the Company w.e.f. 19 May 2025 vice Mukta Sharma consequent upon her superannuation on 30 April 2025.

The Board also appointed Prashant Biswas, GM as the Chief Marketing Officer of the Company w.e.f. 19 May 2025 vice Sushama Anupam.

The Board has appointed Jayashree Nair, GM as the Chief Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 19 May 2025.

Sensex drops 873 pts, Nifty ends below 24,700 as FIIs pull the plug

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 2.17%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.05%

Barometers extend losses for 3rd day; auto shares skid

Man Infra ends higher after strong Q4 performance

Kwality Pharma spurts on strong Q4 numbers

First Published: May 20 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

