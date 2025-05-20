Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karur Vysya Bank gains after Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 513 cr

Karur Vysya Bank gains after Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 513 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Karur Vysya Bank added 1.06% to Rs 227.85 after the bank's standalone net profit rose 12.55% to Rs 513.36 crore on 7.52% increase in total income to Rs 3,025.26 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in the March 2025 quarter stood at Rs 673.57 crore, up 17.44% from Rs 573.50 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Operating profit was at Rs 834.97 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 3.68% from Rs 866.91 crore posted in Q4 of FY25.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies fell 44.99% YoY to Rs 161.40 crore during the quarter under review.

 

Net interest income increased 9% to Rs 1,089 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 998 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 4.05% in Q4 FY25 as compared to 4.20% reported in the same quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 641.80 crore as on 31 March 2025 as against Rs 1,041.64 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Also Read

Rain, Shimla Rains, monsoon

LIVE news updates: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD

Huawei MateBook Fold

Huawei launches sleek MateBook Fold laptop with foldable all-screen design

CSK vs RR

IPL 2025 today's match: CSK vs RR Playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

Pfizer

Pfizer Q4 net profit jumps 85% to ₹331 crore; revenue rises 8.3%

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart's security guard job post turned into viral meme fest

The GNPA ratio declined to 0.76% as of 31 March 2025 as against 1.40% as of 31 March 2024. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.20% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 0.40% as of 31 March 2024.

The provision coverage ratio stood at 96.81% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 94.85% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 27,832 crore as of 31 March 2025, up 3%YoY. The CASA ratio reduced to 27.27% as of 31 March 2025, as compared to 30.39% as of 31 March 2024.

Return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) for Q FY25 were at 1.73% and 17.21%, respectively.

During the quarter, revenue from retail banking segment came in at Rs 1,964.91 crore (up 14.97% YoY), corporate or wholesale banking segment was at Rs 539.40 crore (up 13.84% YoY), treasury segment was at Rs 455.53 crore (down 21.62% YoY), while revenue from other banking operations segment was at Rs 65.42 crore (up 32.48% YoY).

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.60 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the Bank.

Karur Vysya Bank provides services such as personal, corporate, and agricultural banking and services to NRIs and SMBs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HLE Glascoat soars on strong Q4 results

HLE Glascoat soars on strong Q4 results

Board of New India Assurance Company appoints SMP

Board of New India Assurance Company appoints SMP

Sensex drops 873 pts, Nifty ends below 24,700 as FIIs pull the plug

Sensex drops 873 pts, Nifty ends below 24,700 as FIIs pull the plug

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 2.17%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.05%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 2.17%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.05%

Barometers extend losses for 3rd day; auto shares skid

Barometers extend losses for 3rd day; auto shares skid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon